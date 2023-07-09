Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

UNVR has been the topic of several other reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Univar Solutions has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

UNVR opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66. Univar Solutions has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $35.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Univar Solutions by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Univar Solutions by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.