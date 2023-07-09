UOL Group (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of UOL Group (OTCMKTS:UOLGYFree Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

OTCMKTS:UOLGY opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49. UOL Group has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Myanmar, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments.

