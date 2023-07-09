UOL Group (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of UOL Group (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

UOL Group Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:UOLGY opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49. UOL Group has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

Get UOL Group alerts:

UOL Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Myanmar, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments.

Receive News & Ratings for UOL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UOL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.