UOL Group (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of UOL Group (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
UOL Group Stock Up 0.6 %
OTCMKTS:UOLGY opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49. UOL Group has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $22.40.
UOL Group Company Profile
