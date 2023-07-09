Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on URG. TheStreet raised shares of Ur-Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Ur-Energy from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Friday, April 14th.

URG stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.04 million, a P/E ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.22. Ur-Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, COO Steven M. Hatten sold 62,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $64,281.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 288,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,206.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its stake in Ur-Energy by 66.5% during the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 24,488,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,958,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780,004 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC raised its stake in Ur-Energy by 20.9% during the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 13,006,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ur-Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,040,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,944,000 after acquiring an additional 165,966 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ur-Energy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,678,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 573,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ur-Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,757,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 527,098 shares in the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

