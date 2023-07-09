VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VICI. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.77.

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average is $32.53. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $35.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 143.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in VICI Properties by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

