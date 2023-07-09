Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 190 ($2.41) to GBX 175 ($2.22) in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Virgin Money UK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.60) to GBX 220 ($2.79) in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 265 ($3.36) to GBX 200 ($2.54) in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.28) in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CYBBF opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

