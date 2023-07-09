Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Head to Head Review

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Wix.com has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAN has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wix.com and GAN’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wix.com $1.39 billion 3.12 -$424.86 million ($3.58) -21.27 GAN $141.53 million 0.57 -$197.50 million ($4.50) -0.40

Profitability

GAN has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wix.com. Wix.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GAN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Wix.com and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wix.com -14.64% N/A -6.92% GAN -137.61% -27.02% -14.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.2% of Wix.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Wix.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of GAN shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Wix.com and GAN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wix.com 0 4 10 0 2.71 GAN 0 2 0 0 2.00

Wix.com currently has a consensus price target of $106.57, suggesting a potential upside of 39.97%. GAN has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.36%. Given Wix.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wix.com is more favorable than GAN.

Summary

Wix.com beats GAN on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wix.com

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs. It also provides Wix Logo Maker that allows users to generate a logo using artificial intelligence; Wix Answers, a support infrastructure enabling its users to help their users across various channels; and Wix Payments, a payment platform, which helps its users receive payments from their users through their Wix Website. In addition, the company offers various vertical-specific applications that business owners use to operate various aspects of their business online. Further, it provides a range of complementary services, including App Market that offers its registered users the ability to install and uninstall a range of free and paid web applications; Wix marketplace that brings users seeking help in creating and managing a website, together with Web experts; and Wix owner App, a native mobile application, which enables users to manage their Websites and Wix operating systems. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. and changed its name to Wix.com Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About GAN

(Free Report)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C). It offers and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and simulated gaming. The company also offers online sports betting, online casino game, and peer-to-peer poker services through its coolbet.com website, as well as a range of development, marketing, and customer support services designed to fast-track deployments and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.