Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on YELP shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $258,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,503.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Yelp news, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $258,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,503.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,181 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $328,948.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 216,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,667 shares of company stock worth $1,201,165. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Yelp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Yelp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,196 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 4.1% during the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Yelp by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yelp by 24.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $36.47 on Tuesday. Yelp has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $39.26. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 72.94 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $312.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yelp will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

