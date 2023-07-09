Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for NCR in a report issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for NCR’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NCR’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 26.02%.

NCR Stock Up 1.8 %

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of NCR in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NCR stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average is $24.26. NCR has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $35.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 1.1% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 94,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NCR by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NCR by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 455,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after acquiring an additional 32,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 139.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 87,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 51,102 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

