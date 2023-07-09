Zacks Research Weighs in on Exxon Mobil Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.14. The consensus estimate for Exxon Mobil’s current full-year earnings is $9.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

XOM has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $103.16 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $417.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 75,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 21,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 18,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

