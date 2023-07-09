ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance
CNET opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $6.30.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.32 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 68.78%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ZW Data Action Technologies
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ZW Data Action Technologies
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.