ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance

CNET opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $6.30.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.32 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 68.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ZW Data Action Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Free Report ) by 771.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Free Report)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.