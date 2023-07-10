759 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iowa State Bank grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 2,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 5,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 69,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 16,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $366.33. 12,952,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,591,117. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $372.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

