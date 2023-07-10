Achain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $163,683.19 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $163,683.19 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Achain has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008857 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000254 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001959 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002769 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

