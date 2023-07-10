Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 919.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

Insider Activity

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,929,851. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $87.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

