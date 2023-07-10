Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Adler Group S.A. (ETR:ADJ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €0.62 ($0.68) and last traded at €0.61 ($0.67). Approximately 490,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 762% from the average daily volume of 56,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.57 ($0.63).

Adler Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $71.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of €0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.04.

Adler Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adler Group SA engages in the purchase, management, and development of multifamily residential real estate properties in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management, Adler RE, Consus, and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units, as well as It also engages in holding, operating, and selling commercial units; and the modernization, maintenance, real estate investment, development of middle income houses, and management of non-vacant units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adler Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.