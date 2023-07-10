Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $109.88 and last traded at $110.98. 17,292,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 64,054,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.17.
Several research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.29.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.03. The stock has a market cap of $180.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 485.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.86.
In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 261,973 shares of company stock worth $30,967,084. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $10,199,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,737,000 after acquiring an additional 530,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
