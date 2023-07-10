Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $109.88 and last traded at $110.98. 17,292,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 64,054,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.03. The stock has a market cap of $180.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 485.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 261,973 shares of company stock worth $30,967,084. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $10,199,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,737,000 after acquiring an additional 530,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

