Aidan Viggiano Sells 3,223 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $204,821.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,394,410.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Aidan Viggiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Aidan Viggiano sold 6,184 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $396,208.88.

On Friday, June 9th, Aidan Viggiano sold 8,456 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $536,364.08.

On Monday, May 15th, Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68.

Twilio Price Performance

Twilio stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,215,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average is $59.75. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $98.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Twilio by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,045,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,532,000 after acquiring an additional 777,545 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Twilio by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 746,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,528,000 after buying an additional 223,809 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Twilio by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

