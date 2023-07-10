Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $215.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALG. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Alamo Group from $208.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.33.

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $180.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.14. Alamo Group has a 52 week low of $110.98 and a 52 week high of $186.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.84. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $411.77 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamo Group will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.00%.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $273,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,788.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $214,042.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,057 shares in the company, valued at $4,966,853.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $273,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,788.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alamo Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

