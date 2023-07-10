American National Bank Raises Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American National Bank increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,854 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.22.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.29. 599,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.03. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $126.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

