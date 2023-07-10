Analysts Set KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Target Price at $15.64

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.64.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

KREF stock opened at $12.12 on Monday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 356.67, a quick ratio of 356.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $837.49 million, a P/E ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -260.61%.

In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $152,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO W Patrick Mattson acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 245,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,900.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 43,000 shares of company stock worth $454,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,945,000 after acquiring an additional 204,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 45,796 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,148,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,476,000 after acquiring an additional 276,721 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 330.9% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,516,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,851 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

