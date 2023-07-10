Analysts Set Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) PT at $13.90

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

MERC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Mercer International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Mercer International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Mercer International in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Price Performance

MERC opened at $8.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.44. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.70 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Mercer International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Mercer International Company Profile

(Free Report

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.