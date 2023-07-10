Analysts Set The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Target Price at $307.75

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $307.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boston Beer from $291.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $364.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $312.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $320.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.92. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $300.68 and a 12-month high of $422.75. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.41). Boston Beer had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total transaction of $536,568.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at $15,636,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total value of $3,413,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,343.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total transaction of $536,568.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at $15,636,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Beer by 1,280.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,782,000 after buying an additional 151,393 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $35,680,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,859,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth $18,690,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,943,000 after acquiring an additional 50,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

