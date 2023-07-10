Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.88

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 28734512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.97 ($0.01).

Angus Energy Trading Down 12.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.39. The firm has a market cap of £30.52 million, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of -0.44.

About Angus Energy

Angus Energy plc operates as a independent onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. It engages in the extraction and distribution of oil and gas to third parties. The company owns 100% interest in the Saltfleetby Gas Field comprising one license covering an area of 91.8 square kilometers located Lincolnshire; and 25% interest in the Balcombe Field consisting of one license, which covers an area of 154 square kilometers located in Weald Basin, the United Kingdom.

