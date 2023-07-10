ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. 225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

ANTA Sports Products Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, karate, weightlifting, wrestling, trampoline, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

