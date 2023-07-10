Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLXFree Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.23.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACLX. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Arcellx from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Arcellx from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. SVB Securities lifted their target price on Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Arcellx from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 15,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $547,626.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,692 shares in the company, valued at $409,336.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 15,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $547,626.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,336.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Carroll sold 638,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $28,735,149.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,828,394 shares in the company, valued at $127,306,013.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,021,060 shares of company stock worth $89,536,439 over the last ninety days. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Arcellx by 176.6% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 53,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 34,266 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Arcellx by 47.9% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,841,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,364,000 after buying an additional 1,243,434 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Arcellx by 78.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 25,194 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Arcellx by 16.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,874,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,752,000 after buying an additional 258,365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Arcellx stock opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Arcellx has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $48.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of -0.71.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLXFree Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($3.10). The company had revenue of $17.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcellx will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

