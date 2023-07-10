ASD (ASD) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.21 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 10th. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0594 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $39.21 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ASD has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017263 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00019071 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014098 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,404.12 or 1.00046218 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06039638 USD and is up 2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,348,138.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

