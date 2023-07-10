Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asure Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Asure Software from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Asure Software from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Asure Software in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 7,211.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 58,126 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 1st quarter valued at $2,664,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 1st quarter valued at $1,148,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $11.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Asure Software has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $17.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $246.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asure Software

(Free Report

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Further Reading

