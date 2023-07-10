AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $12,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 12.4% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 9.3% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 13.7% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,446.48, for a total value of $4,892,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,755 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,061. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone Stock Up 1.9 %

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,716.00.

Shares of AZO traded up $46.61 on Monday, reaching $2,516.12. The stock had a trading volume of 80,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,355. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,050.21 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,515.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2,491.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $29.03 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.