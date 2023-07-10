Bank of America Increases General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $72.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised General Motors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.47.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.19. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 379.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

