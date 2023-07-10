Barclays Boosts Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $124.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) had its price target raised by Barclays from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Royal Gold from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.67.

Royal Gold Trading Up 2.7 %

Royal Gold stock opened at $116.13 on Friday. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.81.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,705.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,930 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

