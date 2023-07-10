Berenberg Bank Trims Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Target Price to $26.00

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LBTYA. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.77.

Liberty Global stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $870,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,013 shares in the company, valued at $905,546.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,370,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,718,000 after purchasing an additional 610,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,599,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,188,000 after purchasing an additional 714,447 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $92,196,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 88.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,743,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,803 shares in the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

