BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 63,628 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 186,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on BeyondSpring from $4.00 to $1.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

BeyondSpring Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52.

Institutional Trading of BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in BeyondSpring in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in BeyondSpring during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and for treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

