BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 63,628 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 186,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on BeyondSpring from $4.00 to $1.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
BeyondSpring Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52.
Institutional Trading of BeyondSpring
BeyondSpring Company Profile
BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and for treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer.
