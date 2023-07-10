BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.15.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded up $13.25 on Monday, hitting $697.35. 183,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,609. The company has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $671.39 and its 200 day moving average is $688.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.