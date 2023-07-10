Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) CFO Sells $96,195.00 in Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) CFO William A. Heyburn sold 25,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $96,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,431,558 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Blade Air Mobility Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,420. The company has a market cap of $291.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.80. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. Research analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLDE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

