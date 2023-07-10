Blur 1-Day Volume Reaches $16.25 Million (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. In the last seven days, Blur has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. Blur has a total market cap of $26.41 million and approximately $16.25 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blur token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 57.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 752,539,031.5829529 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.31654908 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $14,517,109.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

