Brokerages Set BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Target Price at $2,435.00

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,435.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BHP Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,125,252 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,149,322,000 after purchasing an additional 288,852 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in BHP Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BHP Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,985,000 after purchasing an additional 61,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BHP Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,922,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $248,705,000 after purchasing an additional 185,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BHP Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,991,000 after purchasing an additional 938,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHP opened at $58.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.99.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

