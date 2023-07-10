Brokerages Set Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) PT at $14.35

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

NYSE EFC opened at $13.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.60 million, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 46.90 and a quick ratio of 46.90. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $16.38.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.56 million during the quarter. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 15.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -264.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ellington Financial by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 50.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ellington Financial

(Free Report

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.