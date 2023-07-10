Brokerages Set Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Target Price at $389.33

Shares of Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $389.33.

TPDKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Topdanmark A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Topdanmark A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Topdanmark A/S alerts:

Topdanmark A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPDKY opened at $5.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29. Topdanmark A/S has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Topdanmark A/S Increases Dividend

Topdanmark A/S Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a boost from Topdanmark A/S’s previous dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th.

(Free Report

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, offers life and non-life insurance products and services in Denmark. The company operates through Private and SME segments. It offers illness and accident, health, workers' compensation, motor, fire and property, liability, tourist assistance, and other insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes to individual households, agricultural and SME businesses, and private customers under the Topdanmark brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topdanmark A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topdanmark A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.