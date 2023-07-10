Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Shares Down 1.7%

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$23.48 and last traded at C$23.58. 15,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 60,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.98.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.58. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.63.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 25.19%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.