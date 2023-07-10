Bullseye Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,912 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.4% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.32.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $527.18. The company had a trading volume of 518,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,314. The company’s 50-day moving average is $512.53 and its 200-day moving average is $497.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $564.75. The company has a market capitalization of $233.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,585 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

