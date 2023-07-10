CannabisCoin (CANN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $446,875.25

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $446,875.25 and $5.77 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,488.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.12 or 0.00318537 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.05 or 0.00905437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013265 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $164.24 or 0.00538685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00062336 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00135086 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.