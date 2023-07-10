CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives $22.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CarGurus from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CarGurus by 56.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 943.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Stock Performance

CarGurus stock opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $231.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.09 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 18.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

