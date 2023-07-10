CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Cuts Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up 1.5% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 55,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

USRT stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.66. The stock had a trading volume of 60,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,780. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.86. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $60.33.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.