CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Raises Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 75.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Southern by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $70.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day moving average of $69.71. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. Southern’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,804.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,528,821 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.93.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

