CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 1,660 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. decreased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 3.4% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 28,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $874,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.42. The company had a trading volume of 73,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,737. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $35.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.83.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

