CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Trims Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Plains GP by 41.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,007 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 10,874,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,462 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $21,491,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,254,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,722 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,229,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,133 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAGP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Plains GP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

Plains GP Stock Performance

Plains GP stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.11. 4,060,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,730. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.78 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 97.27%.

Insider Transactions at Plains GP

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 256,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

