CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IGR)

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE IGR traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 401,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,534. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73.

Get CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGR. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,776,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,136,000 after buying an additional 153,681 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629,768 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 123,477 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 246,886 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 242,676 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 66,338 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,254,000.

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.