Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of General Dynamics worth $44,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.36. 419,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,065. The stock has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.