Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.4% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $88,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,485,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,853,226. The firm has a market cap of $130.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.54 and a 200-day moving average of $119.06.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.