Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $54.81 Million in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,308,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,811,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Exelon at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $413,260,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 805.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,477,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Exelon by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,623,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584,672 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

EXC stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,506,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,763,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

