Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases 1,050,489 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,946,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050,489 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for about 2.0% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $127,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.52.

MRVL stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,826,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,346,870. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.55. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.32, a PEG ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $52,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,087 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,305. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

